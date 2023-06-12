LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech volleyball head coach Tony Graystone announced the 2023 schedule Monday.

The schedule features 16 home matches and includes seven teams ranked in the top-25 or receiving votes in the final AVCA national poll in 2022.

Tech opens its season with two back-to-back tournaments starting with the Under Armour Challenge on August 25-27 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders open the challenge with Houston Christian, and will also face Abilene Christian, Notre Dame, and Wichita State.

Texas Tech then welcomes Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Wyoming for the annual Red Raider Classic a week later on September 1-2.

The Red Raiders hit the road for two matches at North Texas on September 4 and Abilene Christian University on September 5.

The Red Raiders wrap up the non-conference slate at the SMU Tournament on September 15-17, where they will take on the Mustangs, LSU, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Big 12 play opens with a two-game home series against the Kansas Jayhawks on September 22-23 before traveling to Fort Worth for another series against TCU on September 28-29.

The Red Raiders welcome a new conference foe in Central Florida for a one-game match on October 4 before visiting Iowa State on October 6. Tech remains on the road the following week as the team takes on BYU in Provo, Utah, in a pair of matches on October 13-14.

The Red Raiders are back home to host a series against the Houston Cougars on October 20-21, then travel to Cincinnati on October 25.

Tech hosts Big 12 opponents for two weeks in a row as the Red Raiders face Baylor on November 4 and West Virginia in a series on November 9-10 in Lubbock. The Red Raiders’ last conference series will be at Kansas State on November 17-18.

The Red Raiders close out the regular season with singles matches against the Oklahoma Sooners at the United Supermarkets Arena on November 22 before heading to Austin for the last match of the year against the defending national champion Texas Longhorns on November 25.

