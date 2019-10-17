Texas Tech volleyball battles back to top Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech came from behind to beat Kansas, 3-2, Wednesday to help head coach Tony Graystone earn his 500th career win.

After taking the first set 25-22, The Red Raiders dropped two straight to fall behind a Jayhawks’ team that had dropped seven of its last eight matches.

Texas Tech responded in the with a dominant 25-13 fourth set win then finished off Kansas 15-11 in the fifth.

Emily Hill and reigning Big 12 Rookie of the Week Caitlyn Dugan both had 16 kills to lead the Red Raiders. Sophomore Brooke Kanas added 13 kills.

Alex Kirby had 53 assists for the Red Raiders, who improved to 14-6 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech visits top-ranked Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday in Waco.