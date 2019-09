Tony Graystone and Texas Tech Volleyball finished up its journey to the state of Illinois with a 3-1 victory over Northern Illinois.

This comes after the Red Raiders went 0-3 over the weekend at the NU Under Armour Tournament in Evanston.

Tech will come back to Lubbock with a 4-3 record and will next travel out to Las Vegas for the UNLV Invitational. The Red Raiders will open up the tournament against Pacific on September 13 at 2:00 pm.