LAWRENCE, Kan. – Seniors Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper posted double-digit kills, but Texas Tech fell in fives sets to Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Sauer led Tech (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) with 15 kills, while also adding nine digs and three blocks. Cooper followed with 11 slams and Karrington Jones was right behind with nine of her own. In addition, Jones tallied a hitting clip of .500 and totaled four blocks.

Brooke Kanas collected eight kills and a season-high tying seven blocks in the loss.

The Red Raiders are on the road to face Baylor at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Waco.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)