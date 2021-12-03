Texas Tech volleyball falls to FGCU in NCAA tournament

MADISON, Wisconsin — Texas Tech volleyball lost to Florida Gulf Coast Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Texas Tech won the first two sets of the best-of-five match but lost the final three.

The Red Raiders won the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-16. Leading 22-21, they were three points away from winning the match but FGCU came back to take the third set 25-23.

FGCU won the fourth and fifth sets handily, 25-15 and 15-7, respectively.

Kenna Sauer led the team in kills with 18. She shared the lead in digs with KJ Adams, both players recorded 18.

The game was Texas Tech’s first in the NCAA Championship since 2001. The team finished the season with a 17-14 record.