The Texas Tech Volleyball team opened its 2019 season on Saturday with the first practice of the year.

Our first day of practice is in the books! 👆



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/hfQXk83cH1 — Texas Tech Volleyball (@TexasTechVB) August 11, 2019

The Red Raiders are coming off 17-13 season, as they continue to improve under Tony Graystone, who agreed to an extension through 2023.

Tech is looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Graystone. The Red Raiders will open up with an exhibition against New Mexico State on August 18 at 10:00 am.