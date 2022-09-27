LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech volleyball welcomes Kansas State (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) to the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off a come-from-behind win against the West Virginia Mountaineers. After dropping the first two sets, Tony Graystone’s team swept the final three sets to open Big 12 play with a win. Freshman Ellie Baumert had a career day after dishing out 32 assists, while Kenna Sauer posted her seventh double-double of the season.

The Wildcats fell to Kansas in five sets in their conference opener.

Wednesday’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ and will have live stats available here.