LUBBOCK, Texas – For the first time since August 30, the Texas Tech volleyball team is back at home for the Red Raider Classic Tournament on Sept. 15-17 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Fan will have the chance to catch four Texas Tech matches this weekend as the Red Raiders welcome SMU, Oral Roberts, Arizona State and UT Rio Grande Valley to Lubbock.

The team is coming off their third-consecutive travel weekend, taking on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Brown and Rice in the Adidas Invitational last week. The Red Raiders earned sweeps over the Islanders and Bears to continue their undefeated 8-0 streak, before falling in a heartbreaking loss to Rice, who is ranked just outside the top 25, in five sets.

Joining Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper to reach 500 career kills was fifth-year senior Karrington Jones after she got to 500 during the Rice match. Junior setter Reese Rhodes also hit the 500 career assist mark after collecting 26 against TAMU-CC.

Coming into this weekend, Texas Tech totals 447 kills (.294 hitting), 401 assists, 51 aces, 453 digs and 77.0 blocks. Sauer leads the team with 140 kills and 156.0 points, while Rhodes and Maddie Correa have a team-high 339 assists and 146 digs, respectively. Maddie O’Brien leads with 16 aces, Brooke Kanas posts a team-leading .388 hitting clip and Jones tallies a team-high 35.0 blocks.

Tech is 2-5 all-time against Arizona State, with their last match coming on Aug. 25, 2007 in a 3-0 win for the Red Raiders. The Sun Devils are 5-4 on the season, with wins coming against Dayton and FIU, and losses against No. 5 Georgia Tech and No. 15 Baylor. ASU has two players who tally over 100 kills in Marta Levinska (103) and Iman Isanovic (101). Jaden Ravnsborg leads the team with 118 digs and Claire Jeter has a team-leading 32.0 blocks.

The Red Raiders hold a 12-6 record over Oral Roberts. With ORU winning the last three meetings against the Red Raiders, this week will be the first time Tech faces the Golden Eagles since 1982. Oral Roberts comes into the weekend with two wins over Tennessee Tech and Missouri State. Trinity Freeman leads the charge with 118 kills, while Sakira LaCour tallies an impressive 54.0 blocks, which ranks top-10 in the nation. Two players also have 100+ digs – Kaia Dunford (112) and Breanna Rivas (102).

Tech leads SMU with an all-time record of 9-2 as the two teams last faced on March 20, 2021 when Tech posted a close, 3-2 victory. The Mustangs hold a 5-4 record on the season, defeating TAMU-CC, Indiana and DePaul. Defensively, they are led by London Austin-Roark with 33.0 blocks and Jadyn Bauss with 104 digs. Offensively, Natalie Perdue (127) and Jamison Wheeler (121) both have over 100 kills. In addition, Wheeler (10), Austin-Roark (10) and Bauss (14) all have double-digit aces.

The Red Raiders have only played UTRGV three times in program history as Tech is undefeated against the Vaqueros. The last time Tech faced UTRGV was on Sept. 14, 2018 when the Red Raiders came away with a 3-1 win. Just like the Red Raiders, UTRGV is off to a hot start, posting 10 wins in a row for a program record. Their one loss came at the hands of UNLV in a five-set match. The Vaqueros are led offensively by Sarah Cruz with 190 kills. Three players also have 100 or more digs as Regina Tijerina leads with 136, Luanna Emiliano follows with 119 and Sydney Schoen has 113. Cruz ranks second in the nation in kills, just behind Emani’ Foster of Charlotte.

All Texas Tech matches will be streamed on ESPN+ and all games in the tournament will have live stats available. The non-Tech matches will be streamed on Texas Tech Athletics’ official YouTube page.

Tournament Schedule (all times Central)

THURSDAY

6 p.m. – Texas Tech vs. SMU (ESPN+)

FRIDAY

10 a.m. – Oral Roberts vs. UTRGV (TTU YouTube Channel)

12 p.m. – SMU vs. Arizona State (TTU YouTube Channel)

2:30 p.m. – Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – SMU vs. UTRGV (TTU YouTube Channel)

7:30 p.m. – Texas Tech vs. Arizona State (ESPN+)

SATURDAY

12 p.m. – Arizona State vs. Oral Roberts (TTU YouTube Channel)

2:30 p.m. – Texas Tech vs. UTRGV (ESPN+)

TICKETS

Tickets to the matches can be purchased here. Texas Tech is also running a buy one, get one ticket promotion for the Friday games – all first game tickets will be valid to get into the second game on Friday.

Gates are set to open one hour prior to the first match of the day and the clear bag policy is in effect. Fans can head to the ticket office of the NW entrance starting one hour before the first match to purchase tickets at the event.

