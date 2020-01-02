Texas Tech volleyball lands Texas A&M transfer Samantha Sanders

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas A&M volleyball player Samantha Sanders is transferring to Texas Tech, TTU athletics announced Thursday.

Sanders played three seasons at Texas A&M, accumulating 265 kills and 54 blocks.

“We’re very happy about Sam joining us and can’t wait to get started with her in January,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “She’s got a great makeup and I think she’s going to be an excellent fit with our group. On the court, Sam has everything we’re looking for and I’m excited to see where she can make an impact.”

Texas Tech is hoping Sanders will improve a team that went 17-13 overall and 7-9 in Big 12 play.