Texas Tech volleyball makes NCAA tournament for first time since 2001

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech volleyball team found out Sunday that for the first time since 2001 it would be participating in the NCAA Championship.

The Red Raiders will face Florida Gulf Coast University for their first-round matchup. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Madison, Wisconsin.

“We are excited, this is something we’ve been thinking about for a long time,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “The last few weeks we felt like we put a good resume together and got on a run to put ourselves back in the mix. I’m proud, this group has done a lot. We have continued to add talent and build on the group we brought in a few years ago and it all came together this year.”

Texas Tech finished its regular season with a 17-12 record. The Red Raiders went 7-9 in Big 12 play, but won four of its last six matches.

The tournament berth is the ninth in Texas Tech history. The team last won a tournament game in 1995 against Arkansas State.