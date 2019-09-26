Texas Tech volleyball opens Big 12 play with 3-1 win

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech volleyball remains unbeaten at home thanks to a 3-1 win over West Virginia to start Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-20 before the Mountaineers took the third set 25-23.

Tony Graystone’s team would finish the match off in the fourth set 25-23 to extend the Red Raiders (11-4) winning streak to seven-straight matches.

Emily Hill, Allison White and Karrington Jones all racked up double-digit kills led by Hill’s 15. Sophomore setter Tatum Rohme posted 46 assists in the win.

.@TexasTechVB opens Big 12 play with a 3-1 win over West Virginia. Katy Northcut your conference leader in… headers? #Wreckem pic.twitter.com/I1lELLk9y7 — David Collier (@CollieronTV) September 26, 2019

The Red Raiders continue conference action with a trip to Austin, Texas, where they will take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 28. First serve is set for 1 p.m. at Gregory Gymnasium.

