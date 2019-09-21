Texas Tech Volleyball opens Red Raider Classic with win over Houston

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech volleyball team started the Red Raider Classic on a high note as is downed the Houston Cougars, 3-1, on Friday night United Supermarkets Arena.



Three Red Raiders – Emily Hill, Caitlyn Dugan and Brooke Kanas – posted double-digit kills in their second home match of the season. Hill led the squad with 18 kills on the night, Dugan tallied 15 and Kanas collected 14 through four sets.



Tatum Rohm had a career night and racked up 50 assists against the Cougars. Rohme, along with Allison White and Karrington Jones, produced three total blocks. Emerson Soland collected a team-leading 17 digs and three other Red Raiders posted double-digit digs.



As a unit, the Red Raiders limited the Cougars to a miniscule .084 hitting percentage. Tech banded together for 21 more kills than Houston with 61, and the crew finished the night hitting .227. With the win, the Red Raiders improve to 8-4 on the season and a perfect 2-0 at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders are set to close out the Red Raider Classic tomorrow with matches against UIW (1 p.m.) and UTEP (7 p.m.). Live stats, as well as live streams, will be available for the matches. Fans who purchase a ticket for tomorrow’s first match can use the same ticket for Tech’s nightcap (no additional ticket purchase is required).