The Texas Tech Volleyball team won its first home game of the 2019 season with a 3-0 sweep of Abilene Christian.

Emily Hill led all Red Raiders with 11 kills as the Red Raiders never allowed the Wildcat to reach the 20 point plateau in any set.

With the win, Texas Tech improves to 7-4 on the season. The Red Raiders will next be in action on Friday at 6:00 pm when they host Houston.