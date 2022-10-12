LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech volleyball defeated Oklahoma in four sets to snap a two-match skid Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

“Big win tonight, this was the bounce back that we were looking for,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “We dropped two in a row, and we got back home and needed to take care of this match. So, I’m really happy with how we executed the game plan tonight – the serving piece, the blocking – and how we started out with the offensive balanced. This was a solid match for us.”

Four different Red Raiders finished with double-digit kills led by Reagan Cooper, who finished with 16. Kenna Sauer had 14 to go along with ten digs giving her an 11th double-double this season.

The Red Raiders (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) visit the Kansas Jayhawks at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)