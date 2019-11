The Texas Tech Volleyball team extended its winning streak to three matches with a 3-2 win on the road against TCU.

With the victory, the Red Raiders now have their most Big 12 wins in a season since 2002 and most Big 12 road wins in a season since 2001.

Next up for Texas Tech is the final regular season match of the season on November 30 at 1:00 pm against Kansas State.