On Wednesday, the Texas Tech Volleyball team unveiled its 2021 regular season schedule.

The 2021 Red Raider Volleyball schedule



Texas Tech will square off against 13 non-conference opponents and play 16 matches against Big 12 competition with 11 total home events.



🗞️ » https://t.co/P3PL7TVRpb



— Texas Tech Volleyball (@TexasTechVB) June 16, 2021

The Red Raiders will open up its season on the road at the Tennessee Classic in Knoxville, TN. Texas Tech will play its first game at the classic against East Tennessee State on August 27.

Tony Graystone and company will then open up 2021 Big 12 play with Kansas on September 24. Once again this upcoming season Big 12 teams will play back to back games against the same opponent.