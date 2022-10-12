LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech volleyball tries to end a two-match skid when it hosts Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders (13-4, 2-2 Big 12) are coming off a loss to TCU in Fort Worth and a Big 12 home-opening loss to Texas last week.

Texas Tech trails the all-time series against Oklahoma 43-28, but the Red Raiders have won three of the last four meetings with the Sooners.

Tony Graystone’s club enters the match in fourth place in the Big 12 standings but is just one game ahead of an Oklahoma team that is currently eighth.

Wednesday’s match will be streamed on ESPN+.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)