Texas Tech volleyball suffers first Big 12 setback to No. 6 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tech volleyball team’s seven-match winning streak came to an end as it dropped a 3-0 decision to No. 6 Texas, Saturday afternoon and Gregory Gymnasium.



Tech combined for 32 digs and 34 kills on a .231 hitting percentage in their second league contest of the season. Emily Hill paced the Red Raiders with 11 kills while Brooke Kanas followed closely behind with 10. Sophomore Katy Northcut collected a team-high eight digs and freshman Caitlin Dugan was a part of three blocks.

Texas Tech drops to 11-5 on the season and an even 1-1 in Big 12 Conference play.

The Red Raiders remains on the road and heads to Manhattan, Kan., for a 6:30 p.m. match at Kansas State on Wednesday, Oct. 2.