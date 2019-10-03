Texas Tech volleyball sweeps Kansas State

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Texas Tech posted its second-ever sweep of Kansas State Wednesday at Ahearn Field House.

The Red Raiders outlasted the Wildcats 33-31 in the opening set then won 25-21 and 25-20 to improve to 12-5 on the season and 2-1 in Big 12 play.

Alex Kirby returned to the floor after missing the previous 13 matches because of a stress fracture. She racked up 42 assists in her return to the lineup.

Emily hill led the team with 21 kills and the Red Raiders had nine blocks against the Wildcats.

Texas Tech returns home to host TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar