Texas Tech volleyball sweeps Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Texas Tech posted its second-ever sweep of Kansas State Wednesday at Ahearn Field House.

The Red Raiders outlasted the Wildcats 33-31 in the opening set then won 25-21 and 25-20 to improve to 12-5 on the season and 2-1 in Big 12 play.

And there's our first sweep over KSU since 1983! 👆



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/4gZBXs5zuu — Texas Tech Volleyball (@TexasTechVB) October 3, 2019

Alex Kirby returned to the floor after missing the previous 13 matches because of a stress fracture. She racked up 42 assists in her return to the lineup.

Emily hill led the team with 21 kills and the Red Raiders had nine blocks against the Wildcats.



Texas Tech returns home to host TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.