Texas Tech Volleyball takes down New Mexico State in preseason scrimmage

The Texas Tech Volleyball team came out on top against New Mexico State in the team’s preseason scrimmage.

Donezo 👌



👆 – 25 | 25 | 15 | 25 | 25

🤠 – 16 | 14 | 25 | 20 | 23



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/vep9YbXQ92 — Texas Tech Volleyball (@TexasTechVB) August 18, 2019

The Red Raiders and Aggies agreed to play five sets regardless, and Tech won four of them.

There was a little bit of injury news as unanimous All-Big 12 Preseason selection Brooke Kanas did not play, but head coach Tony Graystone did not sound too concerned about her status moving forward.

One note from volleyball today as unanimous All-Big 12 Preseason selection Brooke Kanas didn't play in the team's scrimmage.



Tony Graystone says she's day-to-day with an ankle injury that she suffered last Wednesday. Doesn't sound too serious and he says she should be back soon. pic.twitter.com/iFDou2mTAE — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 18, 2019

Next up for Texas Tech is its annual Red and Black Scrimmage on August 24 at 6:00 pm. The Red Raiders will then open up their regular season on August 30 at 9:30 am against VCU. That game will be the first of three for the Red Raiders at the Sports Imports D.C. Koehl Classic in Columbus, Ohio.