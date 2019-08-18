Texas Tech Volleyball takes down New Mexico State in preseason scrimmage

The Texas Tech Volleyball team came out on top against New Mexico State in the team’s preseason scrimmage.
The Red Raiders and Aggies agreed to play five sets regardless, and Tech won four of them.
There was a little bit of injury news as unanimous All-Big 12 Preseason selection Brooke Kanas did not play, but head coach Tony Graystone did not sound too concerned about her status moving forward.
Next up for Texas Tech is its annual Red and Black Scrimmage on August 24 at 6:00 pm. The Red Raiders will then open up their regular season on August 30 at 9:30 am against VCU. That game will be the first of three for the Red Raiders at the Sports Imports D.C. Koehl Classic in Columbus, Ohio.