LUBBOCK, Texas – Behind a double-double from Kenna Sauer and 42 assists from Reese Rhodes, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1) pulled out a hard-fought victory over the SMU Mustangs, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 29-27, on Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

“That was a nice way to finish. Tough match. I felt like we were kind of fighting ourselves tonight,” said head volleyball coach Tony Graystone. “Point scoring was hard tonight, but at the end in those last two sets, the two points wins, those were clutch. I’m happy we could get it done, that’s a good team.”

Sauer collected her fifth double-double of the season with 21 kills and 11 digs. Rhodes almost surpassed her career high in assists when she dished out 42 on the night, pushing her total to five matches with 40 or more assists.

“I mean, I always love it when my teammates step up,” said senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer. “I think that’s been our thing more this year. We really are a threat from every position. Of course, I like to get all the balls and I like the pressure, but I really think my teammates do too.”

Senior Reagan Cooper was close to a double-double in the game after tallying 12 kills (.346 hitting) and six digs, while also adding three blocks. Junior Maddie O’Brien had a solid match after totaling nine kills on 19 attacks (.316 hitting), with two blocks and a career-high four aces.

Leading the defense was sophomore Maddie Correa, who collected 20 digs. Graduate KJ Adams was right behind with seven digs of her own and Rhodes added six more. Fifth-year senior Brooke Kanas led the charge at the net with a team-high four blocks. As a team, the Red Raiders hit .246 with 53 slams, 48 assists, six aces, 61 digs and eight blocks.

Texas Tech is back in action at the Red Raider Classic with two matches tomorrow against Oral Roberts and Arizona State at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.