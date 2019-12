LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech volleyball’s Emily Hill was rewarded for her impressive season with a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.

The senior recorded 491 kills, which led the Big 12, as well as 315 digs on the season. Both are career highs.

Hill has spent the final three seasons of her college career at Texas Tech after transferring from Mississippi State. She made the All-Big 12 Second Team and the conference’s Academic First Team last season.