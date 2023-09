LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced on Monday the start time for its Big 12 Conference opener at West Virginia on September 23. The Red Raiders and Mountaineers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (Central) in Morgantown.

TV Coverage will be on the Big 12 Now network on ESPN+ as well as the Texas Tech Sports Network.

The Red Raiders are 6-6 in the all-time in the series history with West Virginia.