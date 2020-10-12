Texas Tech, West Virginia Selected for 4:30 p.m. Kickoff

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi throws a pass during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Big 12 Conference announced Monday a 4:30 p.m. kickoff for the Oct. 24 matchup between Texas Tech and West Virginia at Jones AT&T Stadium. Coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN2 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

This will be the third-straight afternoon kickoff for the Red Raiders, who will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid against the Mountaineers. Tech (1-3; 0-3) is off this weekend, while West Virginia (2-1; 1-1) will host Kansas in Morgantown.

The Red Raiders throttled West Virginia in Morgantown a year ago with a 38-17 victory that was Tech’s first over the Mountaineers since 2013. Tech jumped on West Virginia early in that win, scoring 21 points in the first quarter alone en route to a 35-10 lead at halftime. The Red Raiders easily won the turnover battle after securing two interceptions and recovering two fumbles while giving away none of their own.

West Virginia opens a two-game homestand for the Red Raiders as Tech will host Oklahoma the following Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Game time and television designation for the Oct. 31 contest could potentially be announced as early as next Monday.

The West Virginia contest will also serve as Tech’s annual Homecoming game. Tickets are still available to see the Red Raiders and Mountaineers by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

