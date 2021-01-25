Texas Tech wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk announces he will transfer

Texas Tech wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (12) lines up against Baylor in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Polk will leave Texas Tech after spending just one season in Lubbock. He played in every game as a true freshman in 2020, catching 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m grateful for all the support from the TTU fans and the whole raider nation,” he said. “It has been an honor representing the double T my freshman year.”

Polk came to Texas Tech as a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, out of Lufkin, Texas. He chose the Red Raiders over offers from Baylor, Arizona, Arkansas and other schools.

He is the latest Red Raider to transfer from the school. Last week, quarterback Alan Bowman, offensive lineman Will Farrar and wide receiver Caden Leggett all announced their intentions to transfer.