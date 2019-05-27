Texas Tech will host NCAA Baseball Regional

For the fourth straight season, the Texas Tech Baseball team will host an NCAA Regional.

Lubbock is one of 16 host sites this season, and one of three Big 12 sites that will host a regional, as Stillwater and Morgantown also earned the distinction.

Texas Tech is the only team to host a baseball regional for the fourth season in a row.

When the Red Raiders hosted last season, they took down Louisville in the final game to earn a spot in the Super Regionals.

Texas Tech will find out who else will be in its regional, plus if it's a top eight national seed, during the NCAA Selection Show Monday at 11:00 am.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 8:30 am.