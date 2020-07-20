Texas Tech football will not play Alabama State after SWAC postpones fall sports

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s September 12 football game against Alabama State was canceled Monday as the SWAC — Alabama State’s athletic conference — formally postponed fall sports.

The contest is the Red Raiders’ second to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PAC-12 announced a move to conference only play on July 10, canceling Arizona’s September 19 trip to Lubbock.

After Monday’s news, UTEP is the only non-conference opponent left on Texas Tech’s schedule. Barring a late addition to the schedule, there will be no non-conference games at Jones AT&T stadium in the fall.

