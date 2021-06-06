Texas Tech wins Lubbock Regional with 8-2 victory over UCLA

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech hitters tagged UCLA pitching for 11 hits Sunday, clinching the Lubbock Regional with an 8-2 win.

Texas Tech was a perfect 3-0 in the event and will next host either Stanford or UC-Irvine in Super Regionals next weekend. The win marked the fourth time in the past five NCAA Tournaments that Tech won its regional.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Sunday’s offensive performance was that the Red Raiders did their damage without hitting any home runs. The team was reliant on the long ball all season, but proved Sunday that it is capable of producing offense without it.

Three of the team’s 11 hits came from right fielder Easton Murrell. Tech scored three runs in the third and fifth innings and Murrell had an RBI single in each.

Red Raiders starting pitcher Mason Montgomery allowed just two hits and two runs in five innings, although he did have to dodge his fair share of trouble.

Texas Tech led 4-2 in the fourth inning when the first two UCLA hitters reached base. Montgomery induced a double play to wriggle out of the jam.

The Red Raiders followed that with a three-run fifth inning, pulling ahead by five runs.

In the next inning — Montgomery’s last — he struck out Bruin clean-up hitter JT Schwartz to strand two runners. Schwartz, who was hitting over .400 coming into the game, struck out in all three of his at-bats against Montgomery.

While Montgomery was sharp, UCLA starter Kyle Mora was not. More was making his first start since 2018 and he did not last long.

Kurt Wilson singled up the middle to score Texas Tech’s first run of the game in the second inning. Cole Stilwell drove in two more with a double in the third, knocking Mora out of the game. Murrell drove in Stilwell with a single two batters later, putting Texas Tech ahead 4-1.

Seven of the nine hitters in Texas Tech’s starting lineup recorded at least one hit. Murrell, Wilson and Stilwell each had two RBI.

Tim Tadlock used three relievers to close out the game: Andrew Devine, Derek Bridges and Micah Dallas. Dallas, who was a starter for most of the season, made his second relief appearance of the NCAA tournament.

After the Red Raiders flamed out of the Big 12 tournament in three games, Tim Tadlock said he hoped the selection committee would look at the full season’s body of work when deciding their seed.

The committee awarded Texas Tech the No. 8 overall seed, and the Red Raiders showed why they were worthy of it with a dominant weekend in regionals.