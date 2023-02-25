LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men coasted to the program’s third Big 12 indoor track & field title Saturday inside the Sports Performance Center.

The Red Raiders’ 159 points were 48 more than second-place Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders scored 81 points from the 60m, 200m, and 60m hurdles alone and their 159 points were 48 more than second-place Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech entered Saturday with 28 points and then came the 60m hurdles. Caleb Dean set a new school record with a 7.52 and freshman Antoine Andrews finished in second with a 7.59.

Heptathlete Denim Rogers came in third and would go on to finish second in the heptathlon with 5,827 points. Tech football freshman Miquel Dingle rounded out the top-4 with a time of 7.85. Freshman Samuel Alves placed sixth.

The 60m dash saw the Red Raiders go 1-2-3-4-7-8, led by Terrence Jones, who ran a 6.48. Don’Dre Swint posted a 6.57, Dean was back at it going 6.58 and Courtney Lindsey fired off a 6.59. Adam Clayton (6.65) and Nylo Clarke (6.74) rounded out the scoring.

Following the 60m, Lindsey capped off his already stellar weekend dropping a time of 20.13 in the 200m for first. The indoor time is 4th in American history and 6th all-time on the world list. As of tonight, it leads the NCAA.

Tech also got huge points from the field section as Chris Welch took the triple jump title on his final leap, going 16.19m (53-1.50). Omamuyovwi Erhire secured third going 16.01m (52-6.50). Erhire also placed 3rd in the high jump at 2.18m (7-1.75), the same as Kaithon McDonald.

Texas Tech’s women finished in fourth place, with Oklahoma State taking the title.

Tech will have the week off before heading to Albuquerque for the NCAA Indoor Championships Mar. 10-11.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)