Texas Tech withholding Terrence Shannon Jr. amid review

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball is withholding guard Terrence Shannon Jr. from competition to ensure that no issues stemmed from Shannon entering and subsequently withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft last summer.

Texas Tech announced the news in a statement Sunday.

The university is working to complete a review and Shannon will not play for the Red Raiders until it concludes. Texas Tech said it is holding Shannon out in “an abundance of caution.”

Shannon averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for Texas Tech in 2020-21. He is the team’s leading returning scorer.

Read the full statement from Texas Tech basketball below:

Terrence Shannon, Jr. went through the NBA Draft process over the summer and subsequently withdrew his name to return to Texas Tech University and the basketball program as NCAA rules allow. Out of an abundance of caution, Texas Tech is withholding Shannon from competition to ensure there are no possible issues resulting from that process and that all NCAA rules were followed. Shannon will not compete until this review process is completed. Texas Tech is working diligently to complete this review.