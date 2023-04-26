LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech women’s golf was one of 72 teams to earn an NCAA Regional berth on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders were selected as the No. 6 seed at the Pullman Regional. The three-day tournament will be played May 8-10 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

It’s the program’s 11th appearance in the last 13 regionals.

Texas Tech is coming off a fifth-place finish at the 2023 Big 12 Championships hosted by Iowa State at the Dallas Athletic Club. Gala Dumez led the way finishing sixth individually at 1-over for the tournament.

Live scoring will be available for each round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Tournament at www.Golfstat.com.

Pullman Regional field:

1: Stanford (1)

2: Baylor (12)

3: USC (13)

4: Clemson (24)

5: Kentucky (29)

6: Texas Tech (32)

7: Houston (37)

8: North Carolina (48)

9: UNLV

10: Sacramento State (Big Sky)

11: Cal Poly (Big West)

12: Green Bay (Horizon)