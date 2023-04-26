LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech women’s golf was one of 72 teams to earn an NCAA Regional berth on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders were selected as the No. 6 seed at the Pullman Regional. The three-day tournament will be played May 8-10 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
It’s the program’s 11th appearance in the last 13 regionals.
Texas Tech is coming off a fifth-place finish at the 2023 Big 12 Championships hosted by Iowa State at the Dallas Athletic Club. Gala Dumez led the way finishing sixth individually at 1-over for the tournament.
Live scoring will be available for each round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Tournament at www.Golfstat.com.
Pullman Regional field:
1: Stanford (1)
2: Baylor (12)
3: USC (13)
4: Clemson (24)
5: Kentucky (29)
6: Texas Tech (32)
7: Houston (37)
8: North Carolina (48)
9: UNLV
10: Sacramento State (Big Sky)
11: Cal Poly (Big West)
12: Green Bay (Horizon)