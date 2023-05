PULLMAN, Wash. – Texas Tech women’s golf finished fifth in the Pullman Regional to earn a spot in the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2017.

The Red Raiders entered the final round in second place and shot 2-under in Wednesday’s final round to hold onto the fifth and final spot to advance to Scottsdale

Texas Tech was led by freshman Shannon Tan, who finished tied for fourth individually at 13-under par.

The NCAA Championships are May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.