COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Powered by rounds of 70 from Gala Dumez, Shannon Tan and Lauren Zaretsky , the Texas Tech women’s golf program closed with a final round team score of 283 (-5 overall) Wednesday, to finish fifth at the “Mo” Morial Invitational hosted by Texas A&M at the Traditions Golf Club.



Battling the extreme heat (conditions were in the upper 90s), the Red Raiders had four of their six players shoot below par, as individua Anna Dong fired a final round 71.



As they were at the Carmel Cup, Tech was led by Dumez, who finished in a tie for 11th place at even par.



Tech’s second-best finisher, Tan, closed out the strongest week of her young Red Raider career. The native of Singapore finished at +1 overall.



The Red Raiders final top-20 finisher, Zaretsky, also fired a final round 70 to finish at +3 overall (T-18).



Host Texas A&M overcame a three-shot deficit to win the event at -11 overall. Texas finished four shots behind at -7 overall followed by North Carolina (-4) and Florida (-4).



The Red Raiders finished four shots clear of Houston who finished at +11 overall. Miami (+15), SMU (+19), Kansas (+31) and North Texas (+32) rounded out the top-10.



UTSA (+39) finished 11th followed by Kansas State (+40), Charlotte (+60) and Texas State (+62).



The Red Raiders return to action, Oct 10-11 for the Women’s Invitational at Medinah, hosted by the University of Illinois at the historic Medinah Country Club.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)