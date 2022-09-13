ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Texas Tech women’s golf closes out the 2022 Dick McGuire Invitational with a seventh place finish Tuesday at the University of New Mexico Championship Course.

Sophomore Chiara Holder, who was the 18-hole leader, finished in sixth-place individually after shooting a 76 in the final round.

Ohio State took home the team title at -11 and SMU finished second at -1.

Kent State and New Mexico shared third place at +1.



The No. 24 Red Raiders fired a team score of 880 or +16 overall.



Texas Tech returns to action next week for the “Mo” Morial Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M (Sept. 20-21).