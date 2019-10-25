Texas Tech women’s soccer game postponed to Friday

WACO, Texas – (The following is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.)
No. 17 Texas Tech’s matchup at Baylor will be moved to Friday due to unrelenting lightning in the Waco area. The Red Raiders were scheduled to play the Bears at 7 p.m. Thursday in a big matchup with major implications in a tight Big 12 race. The contest, still primed to be an exciting showdown at the Betty Lou Mays Soccer Complex, will now be played Friday at a time to be determined. The two clubs are aiming for an 11 a.m. first touch.
