Texas Tech women’s soccer game postponed to Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech looks to improve to .500 on the season Saturday as it takes on Kansas in Lawrence.

Kansas currently sits at the bottom of the Big 12, sporting a 2-5 record on the season and going 0-4 in conference play. Still, this Kansas team is not as bad as it's been traditionally. The Jayhawks took Texas down to the wire last Saturday, losing on a last-minute field goal.