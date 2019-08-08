Texas Tech Women’s Tennis releases 2019-20 schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech women’s tennis head coach Todd Petty released the team’s 2019-20 schedule on Monday. The slate features 11 home duals and 15 opponents that finished the 2019 season in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Nine of the Lady Raiders’ 2020 dual opponents wrapped up their 2019 campaigns in the NCAA Tournament. Four advanced to the Sweet 16 (Kansas, South Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma State) and one moved on to the Elite Eight (South Carolina).

Beginning in September, Texas Tech’s fall tournament schedule includes trips to the Midland Invitational (Sept. 13-15), TCU Big Five Challenge (Sept. 27-29), Baylor Invitational (Oct. 4-6) and Arizona State Invitational (Nov. 8-10).

A number of Lady Raiders will also compete in the ITA Women’s All-American Championships (Oct. 5-13) in Tulsa, Okla. The team will also compete at the ITA Texas Regional Championships in Waco, Texas (Oct. 17-21). The singles and doubles champions from the ITA Texas Regionals will earn a spot in the main draw of the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 8-10) in Surprise, Ariz.

Texas Tech will open the spring season at the Orlando Invitational (Jan. 10-12) in Orlando, Fla., followed by ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 24-25) in Austin, Texas. The Lady Raiders will face off with LSU in the first round of the weekend on Friday, followed by a matchup against either Texas or Iowa on Saturday. The winner of the ITA Kickoff Weekend site will earn an automatic bid to the ITA National Indoor Championships (Feb. 7-9) in Champaign, Ill.

The Lady Raiders will head back out on the road for a couple of matchups in Oxford, Miss., against SEC foes. Tech will take on Ole Miss on Jan. 31, before a contest against Mississippi State on Feb. 1.

The team’s 2020 home opener will be a big one, as the Lady Raiders play host to South Carolina at the McLeod Tennis Center on Feb. 14 to open a four-match homestand. Following the matchup with the Gamecocks, Texas Tech will host Abilene Christian (Feb. 14), NC State (Feb. 15) and Denver (Feb. 17).

Following their extended home weekend, the Lady Raiders will head back out on the road for a nonconference battle against TCU (Feb. 23), and trips to Arizona State (Feb. 29), Oklahoma State (March 6), Oklahoma (March 8), Iowa State (March 13) and West Virginia (March 15).

The team will return home for a seven-match homestand featuring bouts with Sam Houston State (March 18), Northern Colorado (March 18), TCU (March 21), SMU (March 22), Kansas State (March 27), Kansas (March 29) and Texas for Senior Day (April 3).

The Lady Raiders will wrap up the regular season on the road against Baylor in Waco on April 5, before traveling to Stillwater, Okla., for the Big 12 Championships, set for April 16-19.

Visit www.TexasTech.com for the latest news and information on the women’s tennis program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets at www.Facebook.com/TechWomensTennis and @TexasTechWTEN on Twitter.

2019-20 TEXAS TECH LADY RAIDER TENNIS SCHEDULE

Fall

Sept. 13-15 Midland Invitational Midland, Texas

Sept. 27-29 TCU Big 5 Challenge Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 4-6 Baylor Invitational Waco, Texas

Oct. 5-13 ITA All-American Championships Tulsa, Okla.

Oct. 17-21 ITA Regional Championships Waco, Texas

Nov. 7-11 ITA Fall National Championships Surprise, Ariz.

Nov. 8-10 Arizona State Invitational Tempe, Ariz.

Spring

Jan. 10-12 Orlando Invitational Orlando, Fla.

Jan. 24 LSU ^ Austin, Texas

Jan. 25 Texas OR Iowa ^ Austin, Texas

Jan. 31 at Ole Miss Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 1 vs. Mississippi State Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 7-9 ITA National Indoor Championships Champaign, Ill.

Feb. 14 South Carolina Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14 Abilene Christian Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 15 NC State Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 17 Denver Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 23 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas

Feb. 29 at Arizona State Tempe, Ariz.

March 6 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla.

March 8 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla.

March 13 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa

March 15 at West Virginia * Morgantown, W. Va.

March 18 Sam Houston State Lubbock, Texas

March 18 Northern Colorado Lubbock, Texas

March 21 TCU * Lubbock, Texas

March 22 SMU Lubbock, Texas

March 27 Kansas State * Lubbock, Texas

March 29 Kansas * Lubbock, Texas

April 3 Texas * Lubbock, Texas

April 5 at Baylor * Waco, Texas

April 16-19 Big 12 Championships Stillwater, Okla.

Home matches in bold.

* indicates Big 12 contest

^ indicates ITA Kickoff Weekend