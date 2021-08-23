Texas Tech women’s tennis signs five-star recruit Tomi Main

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech women’s tennis coach Todd Petty announced the signing of five-star standout Tomi Main on Monday. Main will join the Lady Raiders for the fall of 2021.

A native of Seaside, Calif., Main is listed as a five-star recruit by the Tennis Recruiting Network. She is slotted as the No. 20 recruit nationally as well as the No. 8 recruit in the southwest region and No. 7 in California.

In 2018, Main reached her career high recruiting ranking of No. 14 in the nation.

Main has a career high ranking of No. 2 in the TennisRPI and is 33-12 overall in junior play, according to Tennis Recruiting, including six wins over blue chip recruits, a 7-4 mark over fellow five-star players, and an 18-0 record against players rated four stars and below.

Boasting a UTR rating of 10, Main has reached as high as No. 1996 in the ITF junior world rankings, and is currently ranked No. 218 in the UTSA Girls’ National Standings List.

Main rounded out 2020 with a singles title at the NPT Junior Fall 18s Sectional Championships, where she went 6-0 in main draw action as the No. 2 seed. Since the beginning of 2020, Main has reached the semifinals or better of four junior singles tournaments.

In her young career, Main has found success in a handful of pro events as well, picking up her first two pro wins at the Newport Beach tennis pro tournament on Balboa Island in January.

Main will join Avelina Sayfetdinova and Cristina Tiglea, who both signed with the team earlier this summer, as newcomers on the 2021-22 Lady Raider tennis roster.

