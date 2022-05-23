NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana— The women’s Texas Tech track and field team climbed to No. 2, according to a poll Monday afternoon.

“It’s the second time in program history the women are ranked No. 2. Tech started the first week of the 2022 outdoor ranked second which is also its highest-ranking ever,” the release stated.

Texas Tech’s men’s track and field team ranked as No. 6 in the country as of Monday afternoon. The women are set to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to compete for the NCAA West Prelim Regionals May 25-28. The women’s team is number one in the country going into the scheduled meet.