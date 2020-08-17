Texas Tech WR TJ Vasher remains out of practice

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher was still not practicing as of Monday, Matt Wells said at a press conference.

“He’s still out right now taking care of academics,” Wells said.

According to Wells, Vasher took part in some of the walk-throughs this summer, but he has been out since at least August 6.

The 2020 season will be Vasher’s fifth at Texas Tech. He’s tallied at least 500 receiving yards and six touchdowns in each of the past three years. In 2019, he caught 42 balls for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

Before coming to Texas Tech, the 6’6″ wideout was a prized recruit. He chose the Red Raiders over offers from Ole Miss, Ohio State and other programs.