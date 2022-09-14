PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg has ascended to the top-spot of the PGA Tour University Rankings presented by Velocity Global, the PGA TOUR announced Wednesday.

Created to identify the best college golfers in the country based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance, the PGA TOUR U rankings are developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The top-five finishers in the final 2022-23 Velocity Global Rankings will earn a membership to the Korn Ferry Tour, the primary qualifying tour for the full PGA Tour. While the golfers that finish between 6-15 will earn membership on either the PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latin America. Players who earn the exemption must win three times on the tour to earn their full PGA TOUR Card.

Currently ranked third in the World Amateur Rankings, Aberg opened his 2022-23 season with a strong performance at the Frederica Cup. The senior fired back-to-back rounds of 66 and 65 to finish third. His strong performance helped the Red Raiders earn solo third place.

The 2022 Ben Hogan Award winner, Aberg was also selected to the Fred Haskins Award Watch List earlier this month. A three-time All-America selection, Aberg is just the third European-born Hogan Award winner, joining Vikotr Hovland (Oklahoma State) and John Rahm (Arizona State).

Four other Texas Tech seniors were ranked last week, as Jack Wall and Garett Martin were ranked inside the top-50. A transfer from South Carolina, Wall made his Texas Tech debut last week, firing an opening round 68 followed by a round of 67. The senior turned in a final round 71 to finish at -10 overall which was good for a tie for 13th.

Wall and Martin joined teammates Carl Didrick Meen Fosas and Ethan Davidson. Meen Fosaas did not play at last week’s Frederica Cup, while Davidson fired back-to-back rounds of 71 and 70 to finish at even par.

The Red Raiders return to action on next Monday (Sept. 26) for the Inverness Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Toledo at the Inverness Club. The two-day event runs from Sept. 26-27. The final round of the event will appear on ESPN3.

