Texas Tech’s bowl hopes gone with Kansas State loss

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech is not going bowling this season.

The Red Raiders lost 30-27 to Kansas State Saturday night, falling to 4-7. Teams become eligible for bowl games with six regular season wins. With one game left in the season, Texas Tech cannot get there.

The Red Raiders have now missed bowl games in four of their last six seasons. The last bowl they made was the Birmingham Bowl in 2017. They lost that game to South Florida.

Texas Tech’s final game of the season will be against Texas in Austin at 11 a.m. on Friday.