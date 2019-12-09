Texas Tech’s Cassie Hiatt to play with U.S. Under-20 National Team

CHICAGO — Texas Tech soccer’s All-American defender Cassie Hiatt has been called up to play for the Under-20 U.S. National team.

Hiatt was added to the U-20 roster ahead of the team’s friendly games against Brazil and France. Those matches will take place on December 11 and 13 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

“This is such an amazing opportunity to represent the [U.S.] crest with the U-20s,” said Hiatt, who has played with the national team at the younger levels, too. “I’m excited to play against France and Brazil, but also to train with the country’s top players.”

The Colorado native was excellent in her sophomore season for the Red Raiders, and was named to the All-American Third team for her efforts.