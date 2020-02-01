Texas Tech’s comeback falls short against No. 3 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Fighting back from an early deficit and trailing for the whole game, Texas Tech played a close game with No. 3 Kansas but eventually fell 78-75 on Saturday.

With the loss, the Red Raiders fall to 13-8 on the season and 4-4 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech never led in the contest but kept it close despite trailing 19-4 at one points. T.J. Holyfield was excellent on both ends, scoring 19 points and containing Kansas’ big men.

Texas Tech salvaged an awful start to the game. The Jayhawks started the game on a 10-0 run, and the Red Raiders didn’t score until nearly four minutes had passed.

After that, Texas Tech weathered the storm. Down 19-4, the Red Raiders went on a 20-7 run, cutting the deficit to two points.

Jahmi’us Ramsey was aggressive on offense, taking 21 shots and scoring a game-high 26 points.

However, none of Texas Tech’s other guards stepped up. Holyfield was second on the team with 19 points. Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards and Terrence Shannon all scored in single digits.

In the first half, Clarence Nadolny had a chance to tie the game in transition but was blocked from behind by David McCormack. Marcus Garrett scored on the other end, resulting in a four-point swing.

In the second half, Texas Tech made runs, but was never able to capture the lead. Seemingly every time the Red Raiders got close, the Jayhawks answered with buckets of their own.

A large part of the Red Raiders’ ability to stay in the game was their work containing Kansas center Udoka Azuibuike. The nation’s leader in field goal percentage shot just 1-5 and scored five points.

Holyfield kept the Red Raiders close with two 3-pointers in the game’s final minutes. A Ramsey layup got Texas Tech down one point with 28 seconds left, but Ochai Agbaji made two free throws to rebuild the lead to three points. Texas Tech could not get off a game-tying look.

Texas Tech returns home for its next game, where it will face Oklahoma on Tuesday night.