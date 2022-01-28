LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma was invited to the NFL Draft Combine, he announced on Twitter Friday.

Ezukanma declared for the NFL Draft December 23 after spending four seasons with the Red Raiders.

In his Texas Tech career, Ezukanma totaled 138 catches for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2020 and the Second Team in 2021.

At the combine, Ezukanma will do a series of tests and drills in front of NFL scouts. He is aiming to be the first Tech wide receiver drafted since 2018.