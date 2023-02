Texas Tech’s Jack Wall tee’s off during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Texas Tech senior Jack Wall competes in the Genesis Invitational hosted by Riviera Golf Club and the Tiger Woods Foundation this weekend.

Wall earned a spot in the tournament after winning the Genesis Intercollegiate in a playoff on Monday.

Wall is scheduled for the final tee time of the day at 3:10 p.m. (CST) Thursday and gets his second round underway at 10:30 a.m. (CST) on Friday.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)