Texas Tech’s Jung, Conley named NCBWA Freshman All-Americans

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Jace Jung and Cal Conley collected Freshman All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), it was announced Monday. Additionally, Jung was tabbed the NCBWA District 7 Co-Player of the Year.

Both Jung and Conley were first-team honorees, making Texas Tech one of three schools in the country with multiple first-team selections. The Big 12 as a whole led all conferences with seven nods between the two teams. This is the second All-America honors for the duo this season as they were both recognized on Collegiate Baseball’s All-America list on June 3. Texas Tech has now had a Freshman All-American by at least one publication every year under head coach Tim Tadlock, including the 2020 COVID-shortened season when Jung, Conley and Nate Rombach were on Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-America team.

For Jung, it’s the second straight season a Red Raider has been named Co-Player of the Year for District 7, which includes student-athletes in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Jung shares the honor with Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps just two years after Josh Jung shared the honor with Tulane’s Kody Hoese in 2019, the last time the award was presented. The Jung brothers are the only Red Raiders to garner the award.

This is the latest honor for Jung, who garnered Big 12 Player of the Year, was a unanimous choice to the All-Big 12 First Team, and was named First Team All-America by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He is also a Dick Howser Trophy finalist, a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award finalist. Jung hit .337 on the year and led the Big 12 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, and a .697 slugging percentage, ranking among the nation’s best in all three categories. Additionally, he accomplished the rare feat of reaching base safely in every game during the regular season.

A Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Conley is a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year award after hitting .329 for the Red Raiders in 2021. The switch-hitter added 15 home runs, 13 doubles and 55 RBI at the plate to garner All-Big 12 First Team accolades.

The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2021 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, June 15.

