LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics will hold its annual Red Raider Club Kickoff Luncheon on Aug. 23 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Head coach Joey McGuire and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt headline a group that will celebrate the 2022 campaign and look ahead to the 2023 season.

Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. with the program starting around noon inside the Civic Center’s main exhibit hall.

Individual tickets start at $25 per person and can be purchased online here. Reserved tables for eight to sit with either McGuire or Hocutt are priced at $5,000 each, while tables with the remainder of the Texas Tech coaching staff are set at $2,500 each. General reserved tables are also available for $750 per group.

For more information or to purchase tickets, fans can also contact the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)