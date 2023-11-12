LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s last home game of the season is set to take place on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 p.m.

The Red Raider Raiders will take on the University of Central Flordia Knights for the first all-time meeting between the two universities. According to Texas Tech Athletics, the two schools will be battling it out for bowl eligibility.

“Texas Tech will be looking to secure bowl eligibility for the third-consecutive season and the 41st time in program history,” Texas Tech Athletics said.

After the Red Raiders take on the Knights, they will hit the road to take on the University of Texas Longhorns in the final game of the regular season. The Big 12 previously announced the game would kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 24 and will broadcast on ABC.