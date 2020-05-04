Texas Tech’s oldest living letterwinner J.B. White dies at 99

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics mourns the passing of J.B. “Whizzer” White, who died April 27 at the age of 99. Up until his passing, the former basketball standout was considered the university’s oldest living letterwinner.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Whizzer,” said Rodney Allison, Director of the Double T Varsity Club. “He was a great friend to many and was always loyal in his support to Texas Tech University. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

White was among Texas Tech’s first basketball student-athletes, starring under head coach Berl Huffman from 1938-41 when the Red Raiders were members of the Border Conference. White, originally from Saltillo, Texas, tried out for the freshman team early in his tenure at Tech before eventually being named the team captain in 1941.

The Red Raiders found success in his three varsity seasons, going 53-19 overall with a runner-up finish in the Border Conference standings in 1939. Additionally, Tech topped the University of Texas, 44-40, in Austin during his 1941 senior season, marking the school’s first victory over the Longhorns in any sport at the time.

White, a U.S. Navy veteran, returned to Lubbock after his time in the military as he owned and operated JB White Erectors, Inc. for years. He was also President of Prestressed Structures, Inc. during his professional career.

White was an active member of the Lubbock golf community as a charter member of Hillcrest Country Club. He was regarded as one of the top area golfers as he qualified for three National Senior Amateur events and two Senior National Open tournaments, including the first Senior Open in 1980.

