Texas Tech’s season comes to an end with a loss to Michigan in Omaha

Texas Tech Baseball’s run in the 2019 College World Series ended in the national semifinals with a 15-3 loss to Michigan.

The Red Raiders led for half of an inning, taking an 3-2 lead in the top of the second, but outside of that it was all Wolverines, as Michigan handed Tech its worst loss of the season.

Micah Dallas had a tough time on the mound once again, recording his shortest start as a Red Raider, going just one inning while giving up three runs and five hits.

The pitching staff was not much better as a whole, giving up 14 hits while also allowing 12 walks.

Texas Tech’s season ends at 46-20. The 46 wins are the most for the Red Raiders since 2016.