Texas Tech’s season comes to an end with a loss to Michigan in Omaha

Red Raider Nation

by: Eric Kelly

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Tech Baseball’s run in the 2019 College World Series ended in the national semifinals with a 15-3 loss to Michigan.

The Red Raiders led for half of an inning, taking an 3-2 lead in the top of the second, but outside of that it was all Wolverines, as Michigan handed Tech its worst loss of the season.

Micah Dallas had a tough time on the mound once again, recording his shortest start as a Red Raider, going just one inning while giving up three runs and five hits.

The pitching staff was not much better as a whole, giving up 14 hits while also allowing 12 walks.

Texas Tech’s season ends at 46-20. The 46 wins are the most for the Red Raiders since 2016.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss